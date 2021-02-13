DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

DKNG stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank raised its position in DraftKings by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in DraftKings by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

