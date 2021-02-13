DragonVein (DVC) Price Up 15.5% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,153.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $638.92 or 0.01354969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.32 or 0.00552071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00040022 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003945 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

