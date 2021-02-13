DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE DRD opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $713.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,507 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth $4,161,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 78.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 262,861 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth $2,153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

