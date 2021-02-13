Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

DRVN stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

In other news, insider Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $635,271.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

