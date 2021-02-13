DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.59. The stock had a trading volume of 47,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $91.70.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

