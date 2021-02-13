DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSV Panalpina A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $91.59 on Friday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.22.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

