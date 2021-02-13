Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $35,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.82 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

