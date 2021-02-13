Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

