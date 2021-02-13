Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.92

Shares of Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and traded as high as $28.49. Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 912,375 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 56.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26. The firm has a market cap of £72.73 million and a PE ratio of -8.06.

Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) Company Profile (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

