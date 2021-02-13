Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period.

PAVE stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

