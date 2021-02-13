Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.53% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of SLVO opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

