Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Sonim Technologies worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonim Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

SONM opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $78.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.72. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.