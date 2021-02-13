Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Shares of MHF stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

