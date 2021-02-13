Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 382.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 63,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 50,397 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000.

IETC opened at $51.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63.

