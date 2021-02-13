Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $65,271,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 179.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after buying an additional 834,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $43.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $59.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

