Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,433,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.10.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

