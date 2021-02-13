Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after buying an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,479 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

