Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 12,134 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 747,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLM opened at $13.14 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

