Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 480 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

SYF opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

