Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $241,000 Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

GLDM opened at $18.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $20.63.

