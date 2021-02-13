Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,946,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

