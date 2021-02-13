Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of ECC opened at $11.55 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $273.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

