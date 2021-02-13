East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after buying an additional 469,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,915,000 after buying an additional 92,378 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,902,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,470,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,616,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

