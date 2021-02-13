Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after acquiring an additional 276,131 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 106.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 944.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 139,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 126,088 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $110.27. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.