Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 499,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,033 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $132,234.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 224,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,594 over the last 90 days.

Shares of EFT stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

