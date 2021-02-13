eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Up 5.1%

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $13.09. 1,120,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 439,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Several brokerages have commented on EGAN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $387.54 million, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eGain by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 94,580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in eGain by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 114,943 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in eGain by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 286,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in eGain by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in eGain by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

