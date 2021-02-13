Ellevest Inc. Purchases 91 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,850.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,675.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

