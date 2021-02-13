Ellevest Inc. Sells 5,486 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $106.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $107.41.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

