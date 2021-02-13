Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH.V) (CVE:EMH) Shares Down 23.5%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH.V) (CVE:EMH) shares were down 23.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 3,273,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 941,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

Get Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (EMH.V) alerts:

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH.V) (CVE:EMH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH.V) (CVE:EMH)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (EMH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (EMH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.