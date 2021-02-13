Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESRT. Evercore ISI reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.45.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,002.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

