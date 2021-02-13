Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Set at C$51.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.25.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.31. The stock has a market cap of C$89.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$56.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.00%.

In related news, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,613,036. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total transaction of C$110,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,838,668.90. Insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376 in the last three months.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

