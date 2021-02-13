Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,440 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Energy Recovery worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at $139,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERII stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.43 million, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

ERII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

In related news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 45,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $682,965.00. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $357,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 974,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,928,934.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,849 shares of company stock worth $2,779,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

