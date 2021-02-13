EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ENQUF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.32. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.