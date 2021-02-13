Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.20. Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 25,825 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

Get Enterprise Group Inc. (E.TO) alerts:

Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It also provides a range of services, such as tank/vessel coat curing, wellhead heating, temporary work site heating, plant outages/turnarounds, pipeline thermal expansion, grain drying, emergency thawing, and portable climate control and cooling services.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Inc. (E.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group Inc. (E.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.