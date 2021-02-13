EOS Price Reaches $4.80 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $4.80 or 0.00010210 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and approximately $7.32 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 127% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,007,621 coins and its circulating supply is 950,507,209 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

