ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $107.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti cut ePlus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

PLUS opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.77. ePlus has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $96.22.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $452,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,284.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,168,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ePlus by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ePlus by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,332,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ePlus by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

