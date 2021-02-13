EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.41.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

EQT stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,451,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,529. EQT has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EQT by 16.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $1,810,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

