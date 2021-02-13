Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.20-6.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $177.19 on Friday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

