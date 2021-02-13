Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $849.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $883.00 to $849.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $810.05.

Equinix stock opened at $709.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $717.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $747.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,086 shares of company stock valued at $12,941,596 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 233,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

