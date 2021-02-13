Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEMKT:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

