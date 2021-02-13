Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.78. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

NYSE LEG opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 80,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.