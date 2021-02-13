Equities Analysts Set Expectations for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for M.D.C. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

MDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,443,000 after acquiring an additional 800,254 shares during the period. CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,649,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 216,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

