Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OneMain Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

OMF opened at $52.75 on Friday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 379.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.95%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.