Eric J. Loumeau Sells 10,000 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

ANAB stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $963.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,691.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 94,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Truist lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

