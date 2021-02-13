ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $36.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ESSA Pharma traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 18267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

EPIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $906.77 million, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

