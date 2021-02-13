Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0022

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $384,914.26 and approximately $98,601.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 71% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.56 or 0.03852899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00034893 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,908,188 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,878,776 tokens. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

