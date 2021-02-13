Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Raised to $165.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EEFT. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.45.

Shares of EEFT opened at $149.01 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.90 and its 200-day moving average is $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 281.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,982 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total transaction of $3,262,299.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,382,051.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,521 shares of company stock worth $11,313,292. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 67,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

