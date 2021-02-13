Evogene Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evogene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.69). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a negative net margin of 2,649.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $9.54 on Friday. Evogene has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $245.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

