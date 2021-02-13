Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

EVGN opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $245.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.43. Evogene has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 1,068.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,604 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

