Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVVTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) alerts:

EVVTY stock opened at $125.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.08. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

About Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.